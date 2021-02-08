Nick Kyrgios has no doubt who he'd pick out as the greatest male tennis player of all time - Switzerland's Roger Federer.

The Australian was asked in a post-match press conference who was the best of the modern-day big three - Federer, Rafael Nadal, or Novak Djokovic.

Australian Open 'Getting even better' - Wilander after 'frightening' Djokovic win AN HOUR AGO

And he was adamant with his answer.

"I don't think we have ever seen someone maybe so dominant in their period of time as Novak, like he went on that obviously 60-match winning streak or something really crazy," said Kyrgios.

"I think in my opinion I believe Roger is the greatest of all time. With his skill set, the way he plays the game, I think it's pure.

"I actually think talent-wise Nadal and Djokovic aren't even close to Roger. Talent-wise, just purely based on talent the way Federer plays, his hands, his serving, his volleys, untouchable.

"Rafa you will never see someone so dominant on one surface ever. I don't think we will ever see that amazing accomplishment on clay, the best clay courter of all time. It's funny, because I think Roger is the greatest of all time but not the greatest of the era because his head-to-head against Rafa is not great. But it's a tough one."

'Tell your girlfriend to get out of my box!' - Kyrgios lets rip mid-match

Kyrgios reflected on his own on-court experiences of playing each of them - and said that against Federer it became a bit embarrassing.

"Me personally, I played them all. I actually think Andy [Murray] for me was tougher than Novak to play. I mean, I have only played Novak twice. I have played Andy six times and I'm 1-5.

"Nadal, I actually think I match up quite well against Nadal. I can serve big and play kind of the right style of tennis to be successful against him. Styles make fights in tennis. All the match-ups are different.

"Roger's chopped me a couple of times. Roger makes you feel like you're really bad at tennis sometimes. He walks around, he flicks his head, and I'm, like, I don't even know what I'm doing out here. Roger is the greatest, for me."

The Australian Open is live on Eurosport. Watch every match live and ad-free on the Eurosport app and eurosport.co.uk. You can download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

Australian Open Day one fireworks: Kyrgios hits back at 'very strange cat' Djokovic AN HOUR AGO