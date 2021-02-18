Facing Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open final will be a "scary" prospect for his opponent, according to Eurosport's experts.

Aslan Karatsev saw his dream run come to an abrupt end as the top seed stormed into the final with a 6-3 6-4 6-2 victory.

The world number one, who has fended off a persistent abdominal injury for much of the tournament, was simply too strong for the unseeded Karatsev on Rod Laver Arena.

Djokovic has now reached the final at Melbourne Park on nine occasions, and the 33-year-old has triumphed on each of the last eight occasions.

Eurosport's Barbara Schett said facing Djokovic in the final would be a "really scary" prospect for his opponent in the final.

"He looked very fresh and very focused, particularly for playing someone ranked so low who was there for the first time," Mats Wilander said in the Cube.

"It most probably has more to do with himself and feeling much better. He knows he can see the finish line on Sunday and he will be tough to beat now.

You could not tell at all today [he has been injured]. Not once did I think that he was injured just a few days ago.

"Not once did I think it, even in that second set when he let Karatsev come back from 5-1 to 5-4, he won the set 6-4.

"There is no weakness there at all, he is serving big on the big points and that is what he will take away from this most.

"He is able to serve aces on some break points, and that is a Djokovic we never really talk about."

Henman added that he felt Djokovic's mentality and approach was spot on: "Djokovic's intensity was a real sign of respect for his opponent.

"Obviously Karatsev had caused some upsets and Djokovic wanted to make sure he wasn't going to be one of those.

"He was just not making unforced errors from the back of the court and he really stamped his authority on the match because Karatsev started pretty well for his first semi-final.

"Djokovic really grabbed the match by the scruff of the neck."

