Second seed Rafael Nadal was left laughing midway through his match against Fabio Fognini at the Australian Open over confusion with a pair of medics.

The physios already looked confused as they strode onto court to treat Nadal, given that the world number two sprinted over to his chair and was clearly in fine fettle.

Australian Open Fognini 'knows he can beat Nadal' - Henman 11 HOURS AGO

Then, when the pair approached the Spaniard and asked him what was wrong, he was left to simply laugh and explain that there must have been a mistake.

Given Nadal was storming past Fognini at the time and playing superbly on Rod Laver Arena, he was in a good mood to laugh the interruption off in a jovial fashion.

"I didn't ask for a medic," explained Nadal with his hands up and a puzzled expression on his face.

No, not me! Sorry guys, not me! Maybe another court? Thank you!

'Not me, sorry!' - Bizarre moment medics rush on as Nadal laughs

There was total confusion on the court as Nadal looked up at the umpire to try to understand what had unfolded.

As explained on Eurosport's commentary for the match: "They thought Rafa had called the trainer, but it wasn't him! It was another court."

Even the court supervisor was left totally baffled and shrugged when the umpire looked over for an explanation.

It wasn't the only amusing incident on the day for Nadal, who earlier was shown a 'Stop' sign and told to move away as he found himself in the wrong part of Melbourne Park.

Funny moment Nadal shown 'Slow' sign and told to move

- - -

A head-turning offer for head-turning tennis. One-month premium subscription for just 99p on the Eurosport app and eurosport.co.uk

Tennis Australian Open 2021 order of play - Nadal and Barty in action on day eight 13 HOURS AGO