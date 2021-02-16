Novak Djokovic has claimed a section of tour players do not want to carry on the season should they be required to quarantine ahead of events.

The Australian Open is in full swing, with Djokovic advancing to the semi-finals after a four-set battle with Alexander Zverev, but the lead up to the opening major of the season was overshadowed by a row over quarantine.

Australian Open ‘It’s taking its toll’ - Djokovic says quarantine behind raft of injuries 4 HOURS AGO

Australian travel protocols meant players had to quarantine on arrival, and it caused anger and upset among some players.

Many players and officials understood the need for the restrictions in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus, but Djokovic - who was one of the most vocal in questioning the quarantine measures - has claimed some players do not want it to continue into spring and summer in the Northern Hemisphere.

Djokovic believes the quarantine measures impacted on players physically as well as mentally and wants a discussion over plans for the future - floating the idea of a bubble where events would be played over a number of weeks at the same venue.

Highlights: Djokovic digs deep to beat Zverev and reach semis

“It has an affect on the physical wellbeing of players, also mental and emotional but physically this is not normal,” Djokovic said at his press conference following his win over Zverev.

“It is what it is; we are hoping it is temporary.

Talking to a lot of players, the majority do not want to go ahead with the season if we are going to have to quarantine for most of the tournaments.

“So this is something that should be discussed, as of now.

"I spoke to some of the council members and they have had extensive discussions with the ATP management; I am waiting for some answers.

'Quite incredible' - Djokovic finishes off 25-shot rally with sensational backhand

"I want to understand how our continuation of the season post Australia looks like.”

The conclusion of the 2019-20 NBA season was played at Walt Disney World in Florida, with all the teams in a bubble to ensure it could be concluded during the pandemic.

Djokovic would be open to tennis adopting something similar.

'We have to find a way' - Djokovic on future quarantine situations

"We have to find a way, you know, whether it's something like an NBA bubble, because I heard some players talk about that, and I don't mind to discuss about that kind of idea," he said. "Select one place and we play all the tournaments on that surface and that place.

"You know, three, four weeks in, three, four, two, three weeks' rest, then back again. Something like that. I don't know. On the top level.

"But we just have to discuss options, because I don't know honestly if this is going to work."

A head-turning offer for head-turning tennis. One-month premium subscription for just 99p on the Eurosport app and eurosport.co.uk

Australian Open 'Amazing champion' Djokovic 'daunting' for rivals in semi-finals - Henman 4 HOURS AGO