Novak Djokovic has responded to criticism from Nick Kyrgios by saying he does not respect the Australian.

Kyrgios described the Serbian world number one as a “tool” last month after Djokovic made a series of demands over the conditions of players in quarantine ahead of the Australian Open.

Australian Open Who is going to win the Australian Open men's title? AN HOUR AGO

He had also criticised the decision of Djokovic to organise the Adria Tour which was marked by a series of positive coronavirus tests for players, including Djokovic.

Djokovic has now responded by saying he appreciates Kyrgios’ skills on the court, but not away from the action.

"My respect goes to him for the tennis he's playing. I think he is a very talented guy," Djokovic told the press.

He has got a big game. He has proven that he has a quality to beat any player really in the world in the past. Off the court, I don't have much respect for him, to be honest. That's where I'll close it.

"I really don't have any further comments for him, his own comments for me or anything else he's trying to do."

Aside from Kyrgios, he also discussed the speed of the courts at the Australian Open.

Trailblazers - Serena Williams: 'Stereotypes are meant to be broken'

"Comparing to say, five, six years ago, it's a lot quicker than it used to be," he said.

So it obviously favours big servers. You have to adapt your game. I think with my return, I've managed to win a lot of matches against big servers on these kind of courts.

"I improved my serve, I think, also alongside Goran Ivanisevic, one of the biggest servers ever, he improved a lot the method of my serve.

"I think in these kinds of conditions you really need to have a complete game in order to go all the way.

"I've managed somehow to always adapt very well to Rod Laver Arena. Whatever the speed or conditions, somehow that court has always been my favourite court."

‘It wasn’t worth risking my health!’ - Kyrgios on missing 2020 season

The Australian Open is live on Eurosport. Watch every match live and ad-free on the Eurosport app and eurosport.co.uk. You can download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

Australian Open Australian Open 2021 order of play - Osaka, Serena, Djokovic in day one action 5 HOURS AGO