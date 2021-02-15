Novak Djokovic has said that he feels his mistakes are not forgiven as easily as with other players, when asked about his public perception and media treatment.

The reigning champion secured his place in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open with his 300th Grand Slam win, despite coming into the match with Milos Raonic with major injury doubts.

In the process of sealing victory, the top seed set up a mouthwatering quarter-final clash against sixth seed Alexander Zverev, who continued his fine form so far in the tournament with a fine win over Dusan Lajovic.

Djokovic's injury has sparked rampant debate, with top coach Patrick Mouratoglou suggesting that he has a history of 'pretending to give up' in matches, and he was asked about perceptions of his behaviour after his third-round match.

The Serb said he does feel as though he is treated differently to other top players and was candid in explaining his feelings to Tennis Majors on his public perception. Djokovic has also come under fire over the past 12 months for issues like the Adria Tour.

"Nobody in the media can break my spirit, for my connection with my own soul and consciousness is deeper than any news that is written about me and any sort of public criticism," Djokovic said.

"I know who I am, what I am, where I am, where I’ve been and where I’m going – I proudly point all that out.

I am able to be grateful, I am able to put my hands up and apologise when I have made a mistake, but yes, my mistakes are perhaps less forgiven in the public in comparison to other players and sports stars.

"Truthfully, I have mostly made peace with it. I cannot say that it doesn’t sometimes get to me – of course an injustice or an unfair portrayal by the media affects me.

"I am a human being, I have emotions and naturally I don’t enjoy it. I would sincerely like to have a good relationship with them, but it seems that this is not always possible.

"I do my best to focus on the positive things and the positive articles."

