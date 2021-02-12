Novak Djokovic dug deep into his reserves to hold off injury and beat Taylor Fritz 7-6, 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 6-2 and reach the fourth round of the Australian Open.

Whilst there were fireworks going on between Nick Kyrgios and Dominic Thiem, Djokovic got off to a fairly routine start as he took the opening two sets against Fritz.

However in the third set Djokovic pulled up following a slide, holding his side and stomach with an injury that required attention from his trainer.

See the moment Djokovic sustained injury which left him rocking

Fritz pounced, taking the next two sets, during which there was a break for the spectators to leave the stadium due to the new lockdown in Victoria, but there was something different about Djokovic in the final set.

The world number one started to look like he did in the first couple of sets and all of a sudden Fritz was on the back foot, struggling to cope with his illustrious opponent.

In the end it was Djokovic who took the win, breaking twice in the final set, and he let out a series of gutteral roars, showing just how much the win meant to him.

