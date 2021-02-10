Big names and potential second round shocks are on the agenda for day four of the Australian Open, with Rafael Nadal, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Ashleigh Barty and defending champion Sofia Kenin among the stars in action.

We take a look at some of the highlights to look out for at Melbourne Park.

Top matches

There’s a tasty all-Australian affair on Rod Laver Arena, as top seed Ashleigh Barty takes on Daria Gavrilova. Both players have struggled with injuries in recent years, with Gavrilova needing a wild card to play in Melbourne.

It turns Hellenic after that, when Greek fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas faces Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis, another player with huge promise who’s missed large spells due to injury.

Rafael Nadal should, in theory, have a straight forward task against American qualifier Michael Mmoh, while defending champion Sofia Kenin may not have things all her own away against former world number 15 Kaia Kanepi of Estonia.

Potential upset

The way Coco Gauff has taken the world by storm in recent years, whether this would be an upset or not may be debatable - but fifth seed Elina Svitolina will not have liked the prospect of having to face the 16-year-old American in the second round. Can the teenager dazzle again?

Brit watch

Heather Watson v Anett Kontaveit

v Anett Kontaveit Cameron Norrie v Roman Safiullin

v Roman Safiullin Ken Skupski/Neal Skupski v Felix Auger-Aliassime/Hubert Hurkacz

v Felix Auger-Aliassime/Hubert Hurkacz Dominic Inglot/Luke Bambridge v Aljaz Bedene/Jiri Vesely

v Aljaz Bedene/Jiri Vesely Jonny O’Mara/Artem Sitak v Joe Salisbury/Rajeev Ram

Britain has one representative left in both the women’s and men’s singles draws, but Heather Watson has her work cut out in her second round match with 21st seed Anett Kontaveit, a player she’s not beaten since 2017. That match is second on John Cain Arena.

Cameron Norrie may fancy his chances of extending his run when he faces Russian qualifier Roman Safiullin last on Court 8.

There’s plenty of interest in the men’s doubles, where Joe Salisbury, seeded fifth with American partner Rajeev Ram, gets his campaign started against compatriot Jonny O’Mara and New Zealand’s Artem Sitak.

Skupski brothers Ken and Neal are reunited at a Grand Slam, after Neal ended his partnership with Jamie Murray, while all-British pair Dominic Inglot and Luke Bambridge are also in action.

Order of play, singles - Thursday 11 February

Rod Laver Arena

Day session - midnight UK time

Danielle Collins (USA) v Karolina Pliskova (CZE) [6]

Ashleigh Barty (AUS) [1] v Daria Gavrilova (AUS)

Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) [5] V Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS)

---

Night session - 8am UK time

Coco Gauff (USA) v Elina Svitolina (UKR) [5]

Michael Mmoh (USA) v Rafael Nadal (ESP) [2]

Margaret Court Arena

Day session - midnight UK time

Belinda Bencic (SWI) [11] v Svetlana Kuznetsova (RUS)

Sofia Kenin (USA) [4] v Kaia Kanepi (EST)

Tomas Machac (CZE) v Matteo Berrettini (ITA) [9]

---

Night session - 8am UK time

Pablo Cuevas (URU) v Alex de Minaur (AUS) [21]

Jessica Pegula (USA) v Sam Stosur (AUS)

John Cain Arena

Day session - midnight UK time

Andrey Rublev (RUS) [7] v Thiago Monteiro (BRA)

Anett Kontaveit (EST) [21] v Heather Watson (GBR)

Fabio Fognini (ITA) [16] v Salvatore Caruso (ITA)

Not before 8am UK time

Roberto Carballes Baena (ESP) v Daniil Medvedev (RUS) [4]

