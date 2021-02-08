The order of play for Tuesday at the Australian Open has been released, and it's a big day on the women's side of the draw.

Top seed and home favourite Ashleigh Barty enters the draw, taking on Montenegro's Danka Kovinic - and both of last year's finalists are in action as defending champion Sofia Kenin faces Aussie Maddison Inglis and runner-up Garbine Muguruza plays lucky loser Margarita Gasparyan.

Top matches

Rafael Nadal, seeded second here, begins a quest for a 21st Grand Slam singles title - in the absence of his current co-record holder Roger Federer. He plays Laslo Djere of Serbia - the first time the two have encountered each other.

Potential upsets

Elina Svitolina will not have an easy ride against Marie Bouzkova. The Czech is in decent form, testing out her skills in singles and doubles in the warm-up events in Melbourne. The two have only met twice before, and have one win apiece.

Brit-watch

One Brit will definitely be going through to the second round as Dan Evans, seeded 30th, takes on Cameron Norrie at the end of the day on Court 9.

At around the same time, women's number one Johanna Konta, the 13th seed, will come up against qualifier Kaja Juvan.

Heather Watson faces Kristyna Pliskova on Court 10, while qualifier Fran Jones has a very tough task against Shelby Rogers of the USA out on Court 5.

Order of play, singles - Tuesday 9 February

Rod Laver Arena

Day session - 12 midnight UK time

Sofia Kenin (USA) [4] v Maddison Inglis (AUS) [WC]

Marie Bouzkova (CZE) v Elina Svitolina (UKR) [5]

Laslo Djere (SRB) v Rafael Nadal (ESP) [2]

Night session - 8am UK time

Ashleigh Barty (AUS) [1] v Danka Kovinic (MNE)

Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) [5] v Gilles Simon (FRA)

Margaret Court Arena

Day session - from 12 midnight UK time

Garbine Muguruza (ESP) [14] v Margarita Gasparyan (RUS) [LL]

Victoria Azarenka (BLR) [12] v Jessica Pegula (USA)

Vasek Pospisil (CAN) v Daniil Medvedev (RUS) [4]

Night session - from 8am UK time

Kevin Anderson (RSA) v Matteo Berrettini (ITA) [9]

Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP) v Daria Gavrilova (AUS) [WC]

John Cain Arena

Day session - from 1am UK time

Andrey Rublev (RUS) [7] v Yannick Hanfmann (GER)

Coco Gauff (USA) v Jil Teichmann (SUI)

Not before 5am UK time

Tennys Sandgren (USA) v Alex de Minaur (AUS) [21]

Destinee Aiava (AUS) [WC] v Samantha Stosur (AUS) [WC]

