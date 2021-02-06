The latest order of play has been released at the 2021 Australian Open, and we have all the key information you need for what will be coming up.

From the top matches, to the potential upsets, tracking the progress of the Brits in the draw and the schedule itself for the coming day's tennis.

Check in here every day for the latest order of play from Melbourne to see what exciting action is coming up.

Top matches

Where do you start with a host of top names in action, including Novak Djokovic, Naomi Osaka, Serena Williams, Dominic Thiem, Simona Halep, Alexander Zverev and many others?

Laura Siegemund of Germany should provide Serena with a tough challenge in the second match on Rod Laver Arena, while Osaka does not have it easy either, taking on a former quarter-finalist in Melbourne, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

But undoubtedly the match of the day on paper has to be 11th seed Denis Shapovalov of Canada taking on the precocious Italian rising star Jannik Sinner. That really could go either way.

Potential upset

Coming as this first Grand Slam of the season does, in the midst of a global pandemic with many players having not been able to train much at all due to strict quarantine rules, there could be upsets galore.

But two matches to pick out which really do have the potential for a seed to fall on day one are: Marin Cilic taking on Grigor Dimitrov (18th) and Kei Nishikori facing Pablo Carreno Busta (15th).

Brit watch

Katie Boulter (Britain) v Daria Kasatkina (Russia)

The second match on Court 16 sees Britain's Katie Boulter take on Daria Kasatkina of Russia.

The 24-year-old from Leicester should be on court around 2am UK time in Melbourne and will be pleased to not be taking on a seed.

Order of play, singles - Monday 8 February

Rod Laver Arena

Day session - 12am UK time

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (Russia) v 3-Naomi Osaka (Japan)

Laura Siegemund (Germany) v 10-Serena Williams (U.S.)

3-Dominic Thiem (Austria) v Mikhail Kukushkin (Kazakhstan)

- - -

Night session - 8am UK time

Lizette Cabrera (Australia) v 2-Simona Halep (Romania)

1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v Jeremy Chardy (France)

Margaret Court Arena

Day session - 12am UK time

Kirsten Flipkens (Belgium) v Venus Williams (U.S.)

23-Angelique Kerber (Germany) v Bernarda Pera (U.S.)

Marcos Giron (U.S.) v 6-Alexander Zverev (Germany)

Night session - 8am UK time

Greet Minnen (Belgium) v 9-Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic)

11-Denis Shapovalov (Canada) v Jannik Sinner (Italy)

John Cain Arena

Day session - 1am UK time

17-Stanislas Wawrinka (Switzerland) v Pedro Sousa (Portugal)

Misaki Doi (Japan) v Ajla Tomljanovic (Australia)

8-Bianca Andreescu (Canada) v Mihaela Buzarnescu (Romania)

Frederico Ferreira Silva (Portugal) v Nick Kyrgios (Australia)

For the full order of play including the outside courts, check out the official Australian Open website.

- - -

