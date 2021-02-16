The Australian Open is getting down to the business end of proceedings - with the conclusion of the quarter finals in the men’s and women’s singles - and Rafael Nadal and Ashleigh Barty are the big names on show on Day 10.

We take a look at some of the best matches to look out for at Melbourne Park.

Top Matches

Barty is the home favourite and she will kick things off on Rod Laver Arena when she takes on the 25th seed Karolina Muchova.

The number one seed has been struggling with a thigh problem, but she was impressive in taking care of Shelby Rogers in the previous round.

The 24-year-old, who won her only major to date at the French Open in 2019, is looking to at least replicate her run to the semi-finals of her home major 12 months ago.

The evening session is all about Nadal and whether he can win his first Australian Open title since 2009.

The Spaniard has not been tested so far in Melbourne, but that will almost certainly change in his quarter-final against Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The Greek is a rising star in the game and having notched a win over Nadal on clay, he will certainly fancy his chances on a hard court.

Potential Upset

The day session concludes on Laver with an all-Russia affair between the fourth seed Daniil Medvedev and the seventh seed Andrey Rublev.

Medvedev has a perfect 3-0 record against his fellow countryman, but there’s not much between the two.

In their most recent meeting, Medvedev triumphed in a third-set tiebreak and with Rublev yet to lose a set in the tournament, the underdog will have high hopes of advancing to his first grand slam semi-final.

Brit Watch

The Brits exited the stage in the singles some time ago, but we have a couple of players flying the flag in the doubles.

There’s no Andy Murray, but his brother Jamie is in action with partner Bruno Soares in the quarter finals of the men’s doubles against Marcelo Arevalo and Matwe Middelkoop.

Joe Salisbury is also in action in the quarter finals with his partner Rajeev Ram against Marcus Daniel and Philipp Oswald.

Order of Play - Wednesday, February 17

Rod Laver Arena

Day Session - midnight UK time

Ashleigh Barty (Aus) [1] v Karolina Muchova (Cze) [25]

Jennifer Brady (USA) [22] v Jessica Pegula (USA)

Andrey Rublev (Rus) [7] v Daniil Medvedev (Rus) [4]

Night session - 8.30am UK time

Stefanos Tsitsipas (Gre) [5] v Rafael Nadal (Spa) [2]

