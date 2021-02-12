The third round continues on day six of the Australian Open, featuring a difficult match between home contender and number one seed Ash Barty and Ekaterina Alexandrova, as well as a Briton in action as Cameron Norrie comes up against Rafael Nadal, who could now be considered favourite ahead of the injured Novak Djokovic.

We take a look at some of the best matches to look out for at Melbourne Park.

Australian Open Djokovic hails 'one of best moments' but could quit Aus Open with injury 3 HOURS AGO

You can watch the 2021 Australian Open live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app.

Top matches

All eyes will turn to Nadal, with the fourth round one match away for the Spanish second seed. The 34-year-old has not won the Australian Open for over a decade, his only win coming in 2009. This could be one of Nadal's best chances to bring that drought to an end given the injury struggles of Djokovic and the absence of Roger Federer.

Standing in his way is Norrie, with the Briton through after beating British number one Dan Evans in his first-round match, and while he has plenty of experience, one would expect Nadal to qualify for the last 16 with relative ease.

The match-up won't start until 8am UK time so there's a chance for audiences at home to enjoy it on Saturday morning, in the UK and Spain.

Potential upset

Barty remains the favourite for the tournament as the world number one, but she faces more problems than just Alexandrova. The Russian is a dangerous player in her own right, but the Australian has withdrawn from her doubles obligations as a result of a desire to manage a thigh strain.

Given the depth of talent in the women's game and the eerie atmosphere in an empty arena tomorrow, there is plenty of scope for an upset.

Brit watch

Cameron Norrie (GBR) v Rafa Nadal (ESP) [2]

Tomislav Brkic (BOS) and Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi (PAK) v Joe Salisbury (GBR) and Rajeev Ram (USA)

Bethanie Mattek-Sands (USA) and Jamie Murray (GBR) v Rohan Bopanna (IND) and Duan Yingying (CHN)

Norrie takes on Nadal, while Jamie Murray and Joe Salisbury have their own doubles matches to play.

Order of play, singles - Saturday 13 February

Rod Laver Arena

Day session - midnight UK time

Karolina Muchova (CZE) [25] v Karolina Pliskova (CZE) [6]

Filip Krajinovic (SRB) [28] v Daniil Medvedev (RUS) [4]

Belinda Bencic (SUI) [11] v Elise Mertens (BEL) [18]

---

Night session - 8am UK time

Anett Kontaveit (EST) [21] v Shelby Rogers (USA)

Cameron Norrie (GBR) v Rafa Nadal (ESP) [2]

Margaret Court Arena

Day session - midnight UK time

Yulia Putintseva (KAZ) [26] v Elina Svitolina (UKR) [5]

Kaia Kanepi (EST) v Donna Vekic (CRO) [28]

Andrey Rublev (RUS) [7] v Feliciano Lopez (ESP)

---

Night session - 8am UK time

Ash Barty (Australia) [1] v Ekaterina Alexandrova (Russia) [29]

Fabio Fognini (Italy) [16] v Alex de Minaur (Australia) [21]

John Cain Arena

Day session - 1am UK time

Jessica Pegula (USA) v Kristina Mladenovic (FRA)

Jennifer Brady (USA) [22]v Kaja Juvan (SLV)

Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) [5] v Mikael Ymer (SWE)

Not before 6am UK time

Karen Khachanov (RUS) [19] v Matteo Berrettini (ITA) [9]

For the full order of play including the outside courts, check out the official Australian Open website.

- - -

The Australian Open is live on Eurosport. Watch every match live and ad-free on the Eurosport app and eurosport.co.uk. You can download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

Australian Open ‘Let’s go Rafa’ – Djokovic heckled by fans, mocks them in response 3 HOURS AGO