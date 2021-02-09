It's another packed schedule in Melbourne on Wednesday, with Grand Slam champions everywhere you look - Serena Williams, Novak Djokovic, Dominic Thiem, Naomi Osaka and Bianca Andreescu to name just five, and that's just in the singles.

We take a look at what to expect on Day 3 of the 2021 Australian Open.

Top matches

Novak Djokovic - who Eurosport expert Mats Wilander thinks is getting better by the day - comes up against the USA's Frances Tiafoe, by no means an easy opponent, and indeed a former quarter-finalist in Melbourne.

Potential upset

Hsieh Su-wei is always a tricky opponent, and Canada's Bianca Andreescu - just returning to full fitness - will have plenty to think about as she starts the day on Rod Laver Arena. There could be fireworks.

Brit-watch

The Brits are few and far between now in the singles, but there's always hope in the doubles. Heather Watson partners Leylah Fernandez of Canada as they take on Sam Stosur and Shuai Zhang in the first round of the women's doubles.

And another Brit will be out of the draw in the men's doubles - Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares face Cameron Norrie and Marcos Giron.

Order of play, singles - Wednesday February 10

Rod Laver Arena

Play starts at 12 midnight UK time

Bianca Andreescu (CAN) [8] v Hsieh Su-wei (TPE)

Not before 2am UK time

Nina Stojanovic (SRB) v Serena Williams (USA) [10]

Novak Djokovic (SRB) [1] v Frances Tiafoe (USA)

Night session - from 8am UK time

Caroline Garcia (FRA) v Naomi Osaka (JPN) [3]

Maxime Cressy (USA) [Q] v Alexander Zverev (GER) [6]

Margaret Court Arena

Day session - from 12 midnight UK time

Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) [7] v Daria Kasatkina (RUS)

Sorana Cirstea (ROU) v Petra Kvitova (CZE) [9]

Dominic Thiem (AUT) [3] v Dominik Koepfer (GER)

Night session - from 8am UK time

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v Simona Halep (ROU) [2]

Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) [18] v Alex Bolt (AUS [WC]

John Cain Arena

Day session - from 1am UK time

Stan Wawrinka (SUI) [17] v Martons Fucsovics (HUN)

Venus Williams (USA) v Sara Errani (ITA) [Q]

Iga Swiatek (POL) [15] v Camila Giorgi (ITA)

Not before 8am UK time

Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v Ugo Humbert (FRA) [29]

