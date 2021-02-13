The third round continues on day seven of the Australian Open, and all eyes are on Novak Djokovic's uncertain future as he struggles with injury, while there are plenty of the best women competitors in action too.

We take a look at some of the best matches to look out for at Melbourne Park.

Australian Open 'You can't do that against Nadal' - Wilander's warning for rivals AN HOUR AGO

You can watch the 2021 Australian Open live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app.

Top matches

Naomi Osaka is in action as she attempts to chase down another Grand Slam in circumstances that have thinned out the pack of contenders.

She faces fellow Grand Slam champion Garbine Muguruzua. While the world number 14 is no longer the threat she once was, she still poses a threat to Osaka and anyone else she could meet in Melbourne.

Highlights: Osaka breezes past Jabeur to reach fourth round

Elsewhere, Serena Williams will take on Aryna Sabalenka in an all-top-10 clash as Williams continues her search for the record of Grand Slam wins.

In a day full of top talent, Simona Halep faces Iga Swiatek as they meet against after their fourth round French Open clash, and Dominic Thiem will come up against Grigor Dimitrov.

Potential upset

Assuming Novak Djokovic is fit to take to the court, there must be serious doubts over his ability to compete at the top of his game when he faces Milos Raonic on Sunday.

'It’s one of the best moments' - Djokovic on Fritz tussle

However, if Djokovic is suffering from an abdominal injury that is not serious enough to prevent him from competing, then the 14th seed could put the world number one through his paces in a tough, physical match.

Of course Djokovic showed against Taylor Fritz that an injury isn't necessarily going to keep him from victory, but Raonic represents a serious step up in quality.

Brit watch

There are no British players in action on Sunday.

Order of play, singles - Sunday 14 February

Rod Laver Arena

Day session - midnight UK time

Garbine Muguruza [14] (ESPN) v Naomi Osaka [3] (JPN)

Aryna Sabalenka [7] (BLR) v Serena Williams [10] (USA)

Dominic Thiem [3] (AUT) v Grigor Dimitrov [18] (BUL)

---

Night session - 8am UK time

Iga Swiatek [15] (POL) v Simona Halep [2] (ROM)

Novak Djokovic [1] (SRB) v Milos Raonic [14] (CAN)

Margaret Court Arena

Day session - midnight UK time

Hsieh Su-wei (TAI) v Marketa Vondrousova [19] (CZE)

Felix Auger-Aliassime [20] (CAN) v Aslan Karatsev (RUS)

---

Not before 7.30 am UK time

Dusan Lajovic [23] (SRB) v Alexander Zverev [6] (GER)

For the full order of play including the outside courts, check out the official Australian Open website.

- - -

The Australian Open is live on Eurosport. You can download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now. Watch every match live and ad-free on the Eurosport app and eurosport.co.uk

Australian Open 'Good grief' - Amazing rally between Fognini and De Minaur 2 HOURS AGO