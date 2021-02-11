The third round gets underway on day five of the Australian Open, featuring a blockbuster match between home favourite Nick Kyrgios and Dominic Thiem, as well as a return to action for Serena Williams and Novak Djokovic.

We take a look at some of the best matches to look out for at Melbourne Park.

Top matches

Look no further than John Cain Arena. Nick Kyrgios returns to his favourite court, in front of his home fans, looking to create more fireworks against third seed Dominic Thiem. They have only met each other once, six years ago, in a match which the Austrian won after a first set retirement from Kyrgios, so it is almost impossible to guess which way this one will go.

Serena Williams looks to continue her impressive start when she takes on Anastasia Potapova, while Novak Djokovic may find things tricky against big-serving American Taylor Fritz, after admitting the courts in Melbourne are playing fast this year.

Keep an eye as well on the all-Canadian clash between up-and-coming stars Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Potential upset

Second seed Simona Halep needed to come from behind several times to beat Aussie Ajla Tomljanovic in a guelling match on Wednesday and will hope to have recovered in time to face Russian 32nd seed Veronika Kudermetova.

Sixth seed Alexander Zverev is unpredictable at the best of times and faces Frenchman Adrian Mannarino, a player he’s beaten in all five meetings.

Brit watch

Laslo Djere (SRB)/Stefano Travaglia (ITA) v Jamie Murray /Bruno Soares (BRA) [6]

/Bruno Soares (BRA) [6] Leylah Fernandez (CAN)/ Heather Watson v Olivia Gadecki (AUS)/Belinda Woolcock (AUS)

v Olivia Gadecki (AUS)/Belinda Woolcock (AUS) Desirae Krawczyk (USA)/Joe Salisbury v Hao-Ching Chan (TPE)/Juan Sebastian Cabal (COL)

Jamie Murray continues his men’s doubles campaign after reuniting with Brazil’s Bruno Soares, while Heather Watson and Joe Salisbury (separately) begin their mixed doubles challenge.

Order of play, singles - Friday 12 February

Rod Laver Arena

Day session - midnight UK time

Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) [7] v Ann Li (USA)

Anastasia Potapova (RUS) v Serena Williams (USA) [10]

Adrian Mannarino (FRA) [32] V Alexander Zverev (GER) [6]

---

Night session - 8am UK time

Veronika Kudermetova (RUS) [32] v Simona Halep (ROM) [2]

Novak Djokovic (SRB) [1] v Taylor Fritz (USA) [27]

Margaret Court Arena

Day session - midnight UK time

Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) [19] v Sorana Cirstea (ROM)

Garbine Muguruza (ESP) [14] v Zarina Diyas (KAZ)

Grigor Dimitrov (BGR) [18] v Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) [15]

---

Night session - 8am UK time

Denis Shapovalov (CAN) [11] v Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) [20]

Iga Swiatek (POL) [15] v Fiona Ferro (FRA)

John Cain Arena

Day session - midnight UK time

Su-Wei Hsieh (TPE) v Sara Errani (ITA)

Ons Jabeur (TUN) [27] v Naomi Osaka (JPN) [3]

Aslan Karatsev (RUS) v Diego Schwartzman (ARG) [8]

Not before 8am UK time

Dominic Thiem (AUT) [3] v Nick Kyrgios (AUS)

- - -

