It’s finals weekend at the 2021 Australian Open with the men’s singles title still on the line at Melbourne Park.

This has been a Grand Slam like no other that has witnessed countless moments of drama and excitement over the last two weeks. Now it will culminate in an epic showdown on Sunday.

It’s the men’s final between Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev. Djokovic’s pursuit of history is well-documented by now and a ninth Australian Open title would move him to within just two Grand Slams of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal’s all-time tally of 20.

Meanwhile, Medvedev is aiming to win his first Grand Slam title having disposed of Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets in the semi finals.

The Russian is currently on a 20-match unbeaten run and is the favourite in many eyes to win a first major after falling in five sets to Nadal in his previous Grand Slam final, the 2019 US Open.

Djokovic will have had an extra day’s rest than Medvedev having played his semi-final against Aslan Karatsev on Thursday. Could that be a factor?

On Saturday in the women’s final between Jennifer Brady and Naomi Osaka, the Japanese player was inspired as she raced to victory with a straight-sets win over her American opponent.

Below is the order of play for the final day of the 2021 Australian Open.

ORDER OF PLAY - SUNDAY FEBRUARY 21

From 8.30am UK time

Men’s singles final - Novak Djokovic (SER) [1] v Daniil Medvedev (RUS) [4]

Men’s doubles final - Rajeev Ram (USA) [5] & Joe Salisbury (GBR) [5] v Ivan Dodig (CRO) [9) & Filip Polasek (SVK) [9]

