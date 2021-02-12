The coronavirus has changed the world as we know it and on Friday at the Australian Open it brought a new spectacle for those watching at home.

Midway through the fourth set of the match between Novak Djokovic and Taylor Fritz the players were told to leave the court.

The reason being that the umpire and stadium officials told the fans at the match that they had to now leave and return home to comply with the Melbourne lockdown coming into effect.

Victoria has introduced a new lockdown that will last five days and that began at 11:59 PM local time.

Initially there were reports that the fans in attendance at Rod Laver Arena would be given exemption from the new restrictions but with half an hour to go the spectators were told to leave.

After some delay, and some booing, the stadium was cleared and Fritz and Djokovic returned to the match with the former a break up and a set down in the fourth whilst the world number one was visibly struggling with injury.

Speaking on Eurosport Barbara Schett said that she "had never experienced anything like it."

"It's so awkward," added Mats Wilander, "I'm not sure what to even say, it's just a strange time, and what a dramatic day with Nick Kyrgios and then this going on."

