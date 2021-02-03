Approximately 600 players, staff and officials have been forced into isolation in Melbourne after a positive test was returned at the Grand Hyatt Hotel.

The hotel was home to various people who are connected to the Australian Open - the person who tested positive was one of the support staff helping during quarantine.

The Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews confirmed the news and said that everyone in the hotel would have to isolate until returning a negative test.

He did however stress that whilst there may be some changes to the warm-up events scheduled for Thursday it would not impact the Australian Open, which is scheduled to begin next week.

It may have an impact in tomorrow's play in the lead-up event but at this stage there's no impact to the tournament proper.

He added that: “this is one case, there’s no need for people to panic."

"We have proved as a state very successful in managing these sort of outbreaks and issues."

However, this is the first locally acquired case in Victoria in nearly a month and the information from the Victorian Government Health Department seemed to contradict Andrews.

“A Hotel Quarantine worker at the Grand Hyatt Hotel has tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19),” their official account tweeted.

“Anyone who has visited these exposure sites during the times below must immediately isolate, get a coronavirus (Covid-19) test, and remain isolated for 14 days.”

A 14-day isolation period would throw a real spanner into the works of the Australian Open, which starts on Monday.

Including the ATP Cup and other various warm-up events there are scheduled to be 62 matches taking place in Victoria on Thursday.

