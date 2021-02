Tennis

Australian Open 2021 - 'It's off-court' - Karolina Pliskova point deduction for smashing TWO rackets

'But it's off-court' - Karolina Pliskova is given a point penalty for smashing two rackets. The 2021 Australian Open is live on Eurosport.

00:02:03, 93 views, 3 hours ago