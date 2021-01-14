Rafael Nadal will be without his coach at the Australian Open, after Carlos Moya confirmed he won’t travel to Melbourne so that he can stay with his family during the coronavirus pandemic.

Dominic Thiem could also be missing his coach Nicolas Massu, who tested positive for Covid-19 shortly before flying to Australia.

Australian Open Australian Open 2021: When does it start, how to watch and more YESTERDAY AT 16:22

Moya announced on Twitter that after speaking to Nadal, he will stay with his “family, parents and kids due to the delicate situation that Spain is living with the virus”, adding that he’ll follow the first Grand Slam of the season from home.

Massu could yet link-up with Thiem in Melbourne, according to the Austrian’s father Wolfgang, who told newspaper Kleine Zeitung that the Chilean will take another test in the coming days, when it is hoped a negative result could allow him to travel.

Top shots from 2020 Australian Open

All players will need to quarantine for 14-days at three designated hotels on arrival in Australia, and will also be tested daily. After two days of isolation, they can train on courts but must stick to strict schedules which minimise mixing.

Thiem, who won his first Grand Slam at the US Open last year, will train with fellow Austrian Dennis Novak during the quarantine period.

Australian Open How will 'world's strictest quarantine' work at Australian Open? YESTERDAY AT 13:22