Tennis

Australian Open 2021 - Rafael Nadal eases past Cameron Norrie as final Brit bows out of singles

Second seed Rafael Nadal overcame some stiff early resistance from Britain's Cameron Norrie before easing into the fourth round of the Australian Open with a 7-5 6-2 7-5 victory on Saturday.

