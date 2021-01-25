Rafael Nadal has appeared to take a dig at Novak Djokovic for his suggestions to change quarantine conditions for players preparing for the Australian Open.

Djokovic came in for criticism after he was revealed that he made several suggestions to Tennis Australia for the 72 players confined to their hotel rooms for two weeks, including potentially shortening the isolation period and finding private homes with tennis courts.

Nadal and Djokovic are both currently in Adelaide rather than Melbourne as they are playing an exhibition event ahead of the Australian Open.

In an interview with ESPN, Nadal seemed to be referencing Djokovic when he said: "Some need to make public all these things they do for others, some of us do it in a more private way without having to publicise everything."

There have been complaints that Nadal, Djokovic and the rest of the top players in the world have an unfair advantage as quarantine conditions are different in Adelaide.

But world No 2 Nadal, who won the Australian Open in 2009, said he sees things differently.

“It is understandable, respectable. Where is the line of privileges? I have a different view. Here in Adelaide our conditions have been better than most of the conditions in Melbourne, but some Melbourne players have larger rooms where they can perform physical activities, others smaller rooms where they cannot have contact with their coach or physical trainer. Where is the line? It is a matter of ethics, of which each one has his opinion.

"I have not heard any Melbourne players complain that they have a better room or about those who have been confined without being able to train. I have not seen those who complain so much about our conditions in Adelaide say, 'Why are there not equal conditions, now we will all go without training'.

“You always look up, always complain about a disadvantageous position.”

Nadal will be among the favourites to win the Australian Open, which starts in Melbourne on February 8.

The world No 2 will begin his preparations at the ATP Cup on February 2 and will be hoping to go one better after losing in last year's final to Djokovic's Serbia.

