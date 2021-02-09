Tennis

Australian Open 2021 - Rafael Nadal injuries caused by 'pushing himself to limit' - Mats Wilander

Rafael Nadal's injuries are likely caused by 'pushing himself to the limit', according to Eurosport's Mats Wilander. The unprecedented 2021 edition of the Australian Open runs from February 8 until February 21 with Novak Djokovic and Sofia Kenin defending their titles in Melbourne. You can watch the first Grand Slam of the new season live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app.

