Venus Williams refused to retire after suffering a bad injury against Sara Errani, and battled through the pain before finally losing at the 2021 Australian Open.

Williams shouted out in anguish before eventually hobbling over to her chair to receive medical attention after she twisted her right ankle while trailing 1-5 in the opening set.

The seven-times Grand Slam winner, and twice finalist at the event, started the match with a heavily-taped left knee and was left in agony after the injury.

Errani was not happy with the umpire for not acting more quickly after Venus sustained the injury and asked: "Can somebody help?"

Later, when asked about the situation in her post-match press conference, Errani did not hold back in making clear her frustration.

Venus sustains nasty knee injury, hobbles on against Errani

"I didn't understand what she had in the beginning," she said.

I was really scared because I was thinking I didn't know what happened. I don't know. I was scared. I was watching her.

"I was saying to the chair umpire that, 'could anybody go to her?', because I couldn't. I was telling him to go, please go to her.

"I couldn't understand really."

Highlights | Venus Williams - Sara Errani

Venus did not win another game in the match following the injury, but battled through courageously nonetheless and was applauded off the court.

Errani will now face Taiwanese veteran Hsieh Su-wei, who beat 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu 6-3 6-2, in the third round.

