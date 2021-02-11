Andrey Rublev is into the third round of the Australian Open with a comfortable 6-4, 6-4, 7-6(8) win over Thiago Monteiro on John Cain Arena.

The Russian, fresh off an ATP Cup victory, has won all his six matches so far in 2021, dropping just the one set as he continues his impressive rise in men’s tennis.

Despite a high number of unforced errors from Rublev (37), the 23-year-old’s crushing signature forehand proved too much for the left-handed Brazilian and he will now face either Feliciano Lopez or Lorenzo Sonego in the next round.

Rublev hit 45 winners on total and punished the 26-year-old world number 83 with his brutal serving. Rublev won 42 and 45 second love service games in the second and third sets.

He broke Monteiro only twice all match and came out on top in the match-deciding tie-break, taking it on his fourth match point.

