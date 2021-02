Tennis

Australian Open 2021 - See the moment Novak Djokovic sustained injury which left him rocking

Novak Djokovic struggled badly with an injury sustained in his slip during his match against Taylor Fritz. The unprecedented 2021 edition of the Australian Open runs from February 8 until February 21 and Eurosport has all the best action from Melbourne. You can watch the first Grand Slam of the new season live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app.

00:00:26, 2100 views, 2 hours ago