Tennis

Australian Open 2021 - 'Serena has the psychological edge – whoever she plays' – Tim Henman

Serena Williams is attempting to equal Margaret Court's long-standing record of 24 majors, but has lost her last four Grand Slam finals. Williams faces second seed Simona Halep in the Australian Open quarter finals on Tuesday and Tim Henman believes the real question is over her mentality rather than anything related to her fitness levels.

