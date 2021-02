Tennis

Australian Open 2021: ‘Serena intimidates me’ – Naomi Osaka’s AO win through her eyes

Naomi Osaka won a fourth Grand Slam with a 6-4 6-3 win against Jennifer Brady in the Australian Open final. Re-live the 23-year-old’s journey from first round to champion as narrated by Osaka herself. She speaks of her admiration for Serena Williams, her hopes for the future and more.

