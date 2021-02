Tennis

Australian Open 2021: ‘Serena still needs to step it up a bit’ – Wilander on Williams-Osaka match

Mats Wilander says it is difficult to argue against Serena Williams’ candidacy for the title of the GOAT after her win against Simona Halep. However, he added that she will need to step her level up again for her semi-final against Naomi Osaka. You can watch the Australian Open live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app.

00:03:05, 82 views, 2 hours ago