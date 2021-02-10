Former world number one Serena Williams eases her way into the third round of the Australian Open with a convincing 6-3, 6-0 win over Nina Stojanovic in one hour and nine minutes on Rod Laver Arena.

After a slightly shaky opening game, Serena, converted her fourth break point in the third game as Stojanovic plays a limp backhand into the net.

Stojanovic came into the tie having recorded her maiden Grand Slam main draw win in her fourth attempt.

But it took 44 minutes for Serena to break down the unseeded Serb in a tough opening set, doing so with a fierce forehand volley before going a break up in the opening game of the second when Stojanovic fired into the trams.

Serena never looked back after that as the 23-Grand Slam winner bagelled her opponent, finishing with an ace to progress to the next round where she will face promising 19-year-old Russian Anastasia Potapova.

SERENA: I'M HAVING FUN

"She pushed me very hard and she played really well so I had to really fight for all the games," she said post-match.

"It's always good to see young players like her come out and so well because it's exciting for women's tennis. I wasn't thinking so much in the second as I was in the first. I kind of just let go and saw what happened.

"I did catch the end of the Super Bowl! It was amazing. It was pretty cool to watch Tom Brady win it was pretty cool.

"I have to go home and get ready and to the best [for the next round]. I am happy to be out here and have fun and to be playing in front of a crowd again is really cool. Every day is just fun."

