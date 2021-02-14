Serena Williams is into the Australian Open quarter-finals for the 13th time in her career with a 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 win over Aryna Sabalenka on Rod Laver Arena.

The 23-time Grand Slam winner, chasing Margaret Court’s slam record of 24 singles slams, was made to work hard by the Belarusian in a match full of powerful forehand hitting from the baseline.

The 39-year-old will face either Iga Swiatek or Simona Halep in the next round.

In a tightly-contested opening set, Serena converted her second set point at 5-4 up on the Belarusian’s serve with a bruising forehand that Sabalenka could only hit into the net.

Into the second and Serena’s serving really let her down, dropping three games as she recorded a 36 per cent first serve percentage. It ultimately cost her the set as Sabalenka punished her.

But it was then Sabalenka who got a bit sloppy with her forehand in the opening stages of the third set. Serena went a break up in the fourth game. It sparked a riled-up Sabalenka into life and she went from staring at a 5-2 deficit in the face to breaking back to 4-3.

Serena would have the last laugh, though, as she snatched the victory with her first match point on Sabalenka’s serve.

