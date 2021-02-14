Former world number one Serena Williams has hailed the impact her sister, Venus, has had on her career.

Serena stormed into the quarter-finals of the Australian Open on Sunday with a gritty 6-4 2-6 6-4 victory over Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka.

The match was a big test for Serena, who was up against one of the few players on the women's tour capable of matching her power from behind the baseline.

But she progressed in her pursuit of a 24th Grand Slam to equal the women's singles slam record held by Margaret Court.

Serena made her professional debut four years after her older sister did. The 39-year-old spoke of how great it is to have her sibling still playing with her on the tour, especially in pressurising moments over their careers.

“It helps a great deal, having Venus around is amazing," she said post-match. "Not just now in the twilight of our careers but also the beginning.

"It’s so cool because no one understands the level of intensity or the pressure of the losses and the wins unless it’s someone else in the locker room.

She gets it.

Serena admitted Sabalenka really tested her in their fourth round clash.

"I'm happy to get through that one," Williams said, "It wasn't easy and I knew it wasn't going to be easy. She was teeing off on every shot.

Even the games that I lost were super close, one shot here and one shot there, and I just felt like, 'Serena you've got this, you've just got to keep going.'

