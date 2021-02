Tennis

Australian Open 2021 – Simona Halep’s exquisite drop shot, Novak Djokovic’s stunning slide

Relive five of the best shots from day three at the Australian Open including some class from Venus Williams, a perfect drop shot from Simona Halep, an excellent slide from Novak Djokovic, a Felix Auger Aliassime stunner and a thunderous Ugo Humbert forehand.

00:02:33, 97 views, an hour ago