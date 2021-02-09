Sofia Kenin was far from her best, but she is into the second round of the Australian Open with a 7-5, 6-4 win over Australia’s Maddison Inglis in the sunshine on Rod Laver Arena.

In just her second ever appearance at the Melbourne slam, Inglis raced into a 3-1 lead in the opener as Kenin’s forehand let her down badly.

But a wild Inglis forehand in the fifth game put Kenin back on serve before the 2020 Australian Open champion, who generally improved as the set went along, eventually broke to go 6-5 up and sealed the set in 46 minutes.

Kenin broke in the opening game of the second set. Inglis, who was handed a wildcard for the Grand Slam, did level things up, but the American responded with her fourth break of the match at 3-3 before grinding out the remaining three games. It took Kenin until her third match point to win the contest.

Kenin will face the winner of Anastasija Sevastova vs Kaia Kanepi in the second round.

KENIN: I WASN'T FEELING 100%

"I'm really happy to get through," she said post-match. "The first round was obviously nervous for me but I love being back here. I love this court and thank you guys so much.

"She's [Inglis] been playing well, I knew it was going to be a tough match. I played her many years ago and lost.

"I just tried to figure out what to do and I'm just happy I was able to get through the first round even though I wasn't feeling 100 per cent but it's always nice to win.

"I had good results last year. Winning seven matches is obviously tough. Everyone is playing really well in a grand slam.

"I'm not too happy with the performance but a win is a win and I am going to do everything I can to get ready for the next round."

