In an amusing gaffe, Rafael Nadal jumped the gun on the official announcement that Matteo Berrettini had been forced to withdraw at the Australian Open.

The world number two continued his impressive progress at Melbourne Park with a 6-3 6-4 6-2 straight-sets win over Fabio Fognini in the fourth round.

Nadal is still yet to drop a set in the event, despite fears surrounding his fitness due to a persistent back injury, but he will now await Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarter-finals.

Speaking about the quarter-final in his post-match press conference, the Spaniard suffered an awkward moment as he prematurely revealed that Berrettini had withdrawn through injury.

While he was absolutely correct in what he said, it made for an embarrassing few minutes for the second seed who squirmed after realising that the news had not yet been announced.

"I made a step forward today, something that I needed and I need to make another one for Wednesday against Tsitsipas I think," Nadal said.

"It's official?" Nadal said, suddenly sensing that the reporters in the room did not yet know about Berrettini's impending withdrawal.

"They play tonight? Well, okay... I heard Berrettini was a little bit injured, but... not official at all! Sorry for that!

"Well, uh... I messed it up, but. It's not my fault!" he added, laughing awkwardly.

Nadal does indeed take on the fifth seed Tsitsipas on Wednesday in the quarter-finals, despite all of that.

- - -

