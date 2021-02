Tennis

Australian Open 2021 - 'Sorry for that!' - Rafael Nadal jumps gun on Matteo Berrettini withdrawal

Australian Open 2021 - 'Sorry for that!' - There is an oops moment as Rafael Nadal jumps the gun on announcing Matteo Berrettini's withdrawal. The unprecedented 2021 edition of the Australian Open runs from February 8 until February 21 and Eurosport has all the best action from Melbourne. You can watch the first Grand Slam of the new season live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app.

00:00:46, 186 views, an hour ago