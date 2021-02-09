Stefanos Tsitsipas cruised into the second round of the Australian Open after dropping just four games against Gilles Simon.

Closing out day two on the Rod Laver Arena, Tsitsipas dominated from the off and sealed and 6-1 6-2 6-1 victory in an hour and 32 minutes.

The fifth seed, who could face Nadal in the quarters, will play Australian wildcard Thanasi Kokkinakis in the next round.

Rarely troubled, Tsitsipas – the 2019 Australian Open semi-finalist – raced to a 5-0 lead in the opening set before taking it 6-1.

Simon was first on the board in the second, but again lost five on the spin as Tsitsipas took complete control of the match.

In the third set, an early break for Tsitsipas put him on the brink, and the 22-year-old secured two more breaks to seal the victory.

