Stefanos Tsitsipas cruises into the fourth round of the Australian Open with a routine 6-4, 6-1, 6-1 win over Mikael Ymer on John Cain Arena.

Tsitsipas did not appear to show any signs of fatigue from his five-set marathon against Thanasi Kokkinakis in the previous round as he eased to victory over his Swedish opponent, who was playing in the third round of a grand slam for the first time in his career.

The 22-year-old will play Karen Khachanov or Matteo Berrettini in the last-16.

The first set was fairly tight as Ymer squandered two break point opportunities at 3-3 before Tsitsipas clinched the set on the Swede’s serve.

Momentum was with Tsitsipas, who reached the Australian Open semi-finals in 2019, after that as he broke Ymer’s serve twice in the second and four times in the third en route to a routine victory.

Ymer did not help his own cause with 36 unforced errors.

TSITSIPAS: DREAMING OF MY FIRST SLAM

"It took me some time to get used to the new conditions on John Cain but I'm very happy with my game. I showed good quality of tennis today. Mikael is someone I've known for a long time and it's very important to have battles like this against him and for the next generation of tennis as well.

"All of us have been working really hard to get here today so it's a great opportunity to be playing here.

"It's certainly different without a crowd. I'm sure if I get some more matches then the crowd will be back. It's just five days and I'd be happy to see them back.

"It will come when it will come [a grand slam]. If I win it then that is the only way I will find out if I am capable of winning it. I don't focus too much on things that haven't happened yet.

"For me it's a process and to show a better version of myself. I see every single day as a potential opportunity to get closer to my dream of winning a slam or a very important tournament."

