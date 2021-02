Tennis

Australian Open 2021 : Stefanos Tsitsipas - Gilles Simon | Single Men - 1st Round Highlights

Watch highlights from the first round of the Australian Open as Stefanos Tsitsipas opened his campaign with a match against Gilles Simon. The 2021 Australian Open is live on Eurosport.

00:03:23, 1996 views, 09/02/2021 at 11:15