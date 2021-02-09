Stefanos Tsitsipas admitted Nick Kyrgios lacks a “filter” after he continued his verbal volleying with Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open on Monday.

Kyrgios called Djokovic a “very strange cat” after the Serbian had said he lacked respect for the Australian off the court.

Djokovic refused to weigh in on the comments after his first-round win, while those looking towards the draw have noted he can only face Kyrgios in the semi-finals.

Asked on Tuesday about Kyrgios’ latest remarks, Tsitsipas – who won his first-round encounter against Gilles Simon – said the player can sometimes speak the truth, but sometimes cross the line.

Tsitsipas said: “They can do whatever they want. From a tennis player perspective, I mean, Nick likes to say things sometimes. Some of them can be true. Some of them can be a little bit... can cross the line and be too much.

He's a guy who doesn't really have a filter and he says things as they are. I think he has a brain in his head when he says stuff, so it's really tough to say.

“There are many stupid things that he did in the past that I'm sure he's aware of, and obviously can't deny them. There are a few things he has said in interviews and quotations and headlines that he has created that could be considered as true. So it lays somewhere in between.”

