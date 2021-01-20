Tennis Australia (TA) have released a statement clarifying they will be paying for quarantining at the Australian Open following comments made by their chief executive Craig Tiley that the Victorian government would be helping to fund it.

Tiley told Radio 3AW “yes, absolutely” when asked if the state government would provide financial support to cover the costs.

He added: “(How much) is still to be determined because we’re still in the middle of that. Probably the end of next week or the week after we’ll know exactly.”

Victorian emergency services minister Lisa Neville quickly disputed the claim. She was adamant taxpayers would not be footing the bill for the quarantine costs.

She said: "I want to be very clear. Hotel quarantine is fully funded by Tennis Australia."

This prompted TA to issue a statement saying tournament organisers would pick up the tab.

"Tennis Australia is funding the AO [Australian Open] quarantine program,” the statement read.

"The Victorian government support relates to ongoing discussions about funding for an extension to the agreement to host the AO in Melbourne and a range of other assets to help promote the city and the state, domestically and internationally.”

Tiley added quarantine costs may exceed A$40 million.

A number of players have complained about the hard quarantine, raising concerns they may be at a disadvantage to better-prepared rivals.

