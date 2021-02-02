Canada's Bianca Andreescu said she is skipping this week's WTA warm-up event for the Australian Open to focus on her training for the Grand Slam.

The Grampians Trophy, a new women's competition set up to help those players prepare for the February 8-21 Grand Slam, is due to start from Wednesday.

"Following the last two weeks in quarantine, it feels so good to finally be back on the court," Andreescu said in a statement.

After discussing it with my team, we have decided to focus this week on training for the Australian Open and miss the Grampians.

