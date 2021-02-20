Semi-final recap - How they got here

Let's start with the defending champion. He had little to no issues as he breezed past qualifier Aslan Karatsev in straight sets.

Highlights: Djokovic cruises past Karatsev into ninth Melbourne final

Let's rewind a bit to his third round match against Taylor Fritz, one of the matches of the tournament and the obvious tournament in Djokovic's campaign.

Highlights: Djokovic overcomes injury to beat Fritz and reach fourth round

As for Medvedev we expected an absolute classic against Stefanos Tsitsipas but the Greek failed to show up and the Russian eased through to the final.

Highlights: Medvedev too good for Tsitsipas in semi-final

ORDER OF PLAY - SUNDAY FEBRUARY 21

From 8.30am UK time

Men’s singles final - Novak Djokovic (SER) [1] v Daniil Medvedev (RUS) [4]

Men’s doubles final - Rajeev Ram (USA) [5] & Joe Salisbury (GBR) [5] v Ivan Dodig (CRO) [9) & Filip Polasek (SVK) [9]

