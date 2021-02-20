Semi-final recap - How they got here
Let's start with the defending champion. He had little to no issues as he breezed past qualifier Aslan Karatsev in straight sets.
Australian Open
'Djokovic and Medvedev are the two best players in the world' - Wilander
Highlights: Djokovic cruises past Karatsev into ninth Melbourne final
Let's rewind a bit to his third round match against Taylor Fritz, one of the matches of the tournament and the obvious tournament in Djokovic's campaign.
Highlights: Djokovic overcomes injury to beat Fritz and reach fourth round
As for Medvedev we expected an absolute classic against Stefanos Tsitsipas but the Greek failed to show up and the Russian eased through to the final.
Highlights: Medvedev too good for Tsitsipas in semi-final
ORDER OF PLAY - SUNDAY FEBRUARY 21
From 8.30am UK time
- Men’s singles final - Novak Djokovic (SER) [1] v Daniil Medvedev (RUS) [4]
- Men’s doubles final - Rajeev Ram (USA) [5] & Joe Salisbury (GBR) [5] v Ivan Dodig (CRO) [9) & Filip Polasek (SVK) [9]
Australian Open
Top Shots of the Day: 'What a rally!' - Osaka and Brady put on a show
Australian Open
'He's the favourite' - Medvedev and Djokovic ready for final