03:46 - Brady has a break but Vekic strikes back

Jennifer Brady is closing in on the last eight. Vekic is still giving it all she's got and has improved since getting the extra knee strapping and taking a pain killer but Brady ramped up the pressure to go 4-3 up. Vekic is not to be beaten, though - she steps it up herself and as Brady sends one long we're back level again.

03:35 - Game, set and match Medvedev!

A real warning shot from Daniil Medvedev here as he wins in straight sets. He's into the quarter-final in Melbourne for the first time in his career and he has 18 wins in a row. He's a match for anyone.

03:27 - Medvedev closes in on victory

Medvedev has the break! It's a fine passing shot to seal it - he's now 4-3 up in the third and looking to seal a straight-sets win.

03:24 - Vekic fighting hard

It's pretty clear that Vekic is injured. Her knee has even more strapping on it now and though Brady returned after the medical time out to rattle off a quick service game, Vekic manages a hold of her own to go 2-1 up, sealed with a fine drop shot. The physio returns to apply yet more strapping, though, and it's tough to see her being able to get through three sets.

03:19 - Signs of life from McDonald

Over on Margaret Court, Mackenzie McDonald is making a much better fist of things against Medvedev. It's 3-2 to the American on server, but he's had a sighter at Medvedev's serve. Can he nick a break?

03:10 - Vekic injured?

Donna Vekic has been out of sorts since the first game of this match, and has been visibly frustrated for some time, not least with her play. She's got heavy strapping on her right leg and she's called for a visit from the physio.

03:03 - Brady bags the first set, Medvedev the second

Jennifer Brady finally wraps up the first set 6-1. There were signs of life from Vekic there as she saved four set points but the American finally converted the fifth to go a set up. Given Vekic's penchant for three-setters in this tournament, we could have a long way to run on Rod Laver. A second later a long defensive lob from McDonald gives Daniil Medvedev the second set - in under an hour's play.

02:56 - Medvedev in complete control

Any signs of McDonald mounting a comeback at the end of the first set now seem a long way off. Medvedev has his second break of the second set, with a fine forehand down the line into the corner a particular highlight of that rally.

02:53 - Vekic saves the bagel

Vekic is on the board! She's far from her best - she's double faulted four times so far and her ground stokes have been all over the place, but she's spared the ignominy of the bagel. She holds to 30 and it's now 5-1 to Brady, who is serving for the set.

02:49 - Medvedev stamps home authority

What's the last thing you need early in the second set after you've lost the first? A dead net cord going against you. That's what McDonald has to contemplate, and it happens on break point to boot. The Russian is 2-1 up in the second and looking good.

02:45 - Vekic slipping away

This hasn't been a match Donna Vekic will want to remember. Jennifer Brady is now 4-0 ahead in no time at all and Vekic's ground strokes and serves are all over the place. Only 17 minutes are on the clock but it looks like the first set could be over soon.

02:38 - Medvedev has the first set as Brady breaks

Second time's the charm for Daniil Medvedev as he takes the first set 6-4 after McDonald's mini-revival. Meanwhile, Donna Vekic has thrown in some wayward shots and Brady is 2-0 up after two games in on the Rod Laver Arena.

02:32 - McDonald breaks back!

Here's something that seemed unlikely 10 minutes ago. Daniil Medvedev squanders set point and McDonald has one of the breaks back! It's 5-3 in the first set, so this burst may have come too late for the American, but he'll be encouraged ahead of the second.

02:26 - Brady and Vekic warming up

Jennifer Brady and Donna Vekic are up next on Rod Laver and they're out and warming up for their encounter. The winner faces Pegula in the next round, with the draw opening up nicely for them.

02:22 - Medvedev in a hurry

Melbourne may be in lockdown but Daniil Medvedev clearly has places to be. He's 4-1 up, with a double break, in no time at all and surely the first set is his now.

02:15 - Medvedev has the break

Daniil Medvedev compared his opponent Mackenzie McDonald to Roger Federer before this one but he's not had any trouble so far. He's 2-1 up in the first set, with the break.

02:08 - Game, set and match Pegula!

Jessica Pegula has won! She does it the hard way, recovering from a 0-30 deficit on the Svitolina serve. She holds her nerve and serves it out and she has her place in the quarter-final secured. Incredible victory but there are big questions for Svitolina to answer.

02:04 - Pegula breaks again!

It's 5-3 to Pegula in the final set! She skips into a 0-40 lead on the Svitolina serve, only for the Ukrainian to draw level as her opponent played some poor shots. Undeterred, a fine drop shot gives Pegula a fourth chance - and she takes this one. She's serving for the match, a first-ever top 10 win and a first Grand Slam quarter-final. So not a lot at stake then...

01:58 - Is the pendulum swinging again?

Svitolina breaks back! There are some signs of nerves from Pegula as she plays a few tentative shots. Those tight strokes are compounded by a double fault on break point and Svitolina is back in action. Meanwhile, Daniil Medvedev is on court for his clash against Mackenzie McDonald.

01:54 - A swift hold from Elina

Jessica Pegula must be feeling the pressure as she closes in on a colossal win. Svitolina rattles through a love hold and the onus is on the American to close this match out. She's got new balls to serve with...

01:51 - Pegula two games away from the win

Jessica Pegula is two games away from a big win. She's playing like she did an hour ago. Svitolina is more than capable of mounting a comeback but has she got enough time?

01:47 - Pegula breaks!

Jessica Pegula draws first blood in the decider. Suddenly, she's playing the tennis we saw in the first set, hitting the corners, dictating the tempo. She forces Svitolina into a series of desperate defensive shots and seals it with a volley. How will the fifth seed respond?

01:40 - On serve at the start of the third

Three games into the decider and Jessica Pegula leads 2-1, with no breaks of serve. The American has regained a degree of the composure which abandoned her in the second but Svitolina will be confident, having been in this position time and time again.

01:30 - Svitolina draws level

There was no hangover from Svitolina's missed chance to go 5-2 up. She serves out the second set and we're going the distance on the Rod Laver Arena.

01:22 - Pegula stems the flow

With some poor errors giving Svitolina a swift 0-40 lead, it looks like curtains for Pegula in this set. But she channels some of her opponent's grit and manages to hold and make it 4-2, with just a solitary break in the Ukrainian's favour.

01:12 - Three games in a row for Svitolina

The comeback is on for Svitolina! And Pegula has no-one but herself to blame. She kicks off the game with two wild errors and some poor shot selection makes it 0-40. She saves one break point but a mishit overhead gives Svitolina the game - and all of the momentum.

01:08 - Svitolina showing her mettle

Pegula has two break points as a lapse in concentration from Svitolina sees her fall 15-40 down. But she plays some gutsy tennis to get back to deuce and hold. If Svitolina can get through this match, the last two games will almost certainly be a turning point.

01:03 - Svitolina breaks back

Svitolina isn't going down without a fight and will exploit any weakness Pegula shows. She's back on terms with a typically gutsy battle, converting her first break point as Pegula nets a backhand. A sign of nerves?

01:00 - Pegula breaks Svitolina!

Pegula looks to stamp her authority on the match, bringing up a solitary break point with a fine forehand. But she squanders the chance with a tight backhand into the net. It doesn't deter her when Svitolina double faults to present her with another opportunity, which she takes with a wonderful weighted shot which even Svitolina can't chase down.

00:51 - Pegula wraps up the first set

Nerves? No chance. Jessica Pegula plays a fantastic game. The highlight was a mammoth 31-shot rally, which she finishes off with a backhand down the line after carefully moving Svitolina around the court. She takes her first set point and Svitolina needs a comeback to avoid another Grand Slam upset...

00:43 - Pegula a game away from the first set

Pegula is looking incredibly confident after breaking Svitolina, moving 30-0 ahead. Svitolina is far from beaten, though. She gets back to 30-30 thanks again to some rapid movement but Pegula isn't perturbed. Two more points and she's a game away from moving a set up. Interestingly, Pegula is doing well in long rallies. She simply isn't missing at the moment - but can she keep this up against a fighter like Svitolina?

00:39 - Pegula has her break

If that forehand miss was bothering her, Pegula doesn't show it as she races through another service game. Then, thanks to a fantastic inside-out forehand into the corner, she's got two more break points on the Svitolina serve at 15-40. The Ukrainian saves the first with some fantastic athleticism, forcing Pegula into one shot too many, then undoes all her hard work with a double fault on the second. Pegula is 4-3 up!

00:31 - Svitolina saves break points

It's the fifth game and we have our first break points of this match. Pegula comes back from 30-0 down to rattle off three straight points, but Svitolina gets out of jail with a fine serve down the T. The American gets a second chance and she'll be kicking herself for missing it. She was all over Svitolina in the rally, and she has the chance to hit a forehand down the line to take the game after a desperate squash shot from the favourite. She sends it long and, an ace and a forehand winner later, Svitolina edges 3-2 ahead.

00:23 - A routine hold at last

After two deuce games to start this encounter, Svitolina rattles off a hold to love, sealed with an ace. With the pressure on Pegula, who is experiencing this level for the first time, some quick holds will do the Ukrainian the world of good.

00:21 - Pegula holds out on serve

A let cord gives Svitolina a glimmer of an opening at 0-30, but it's soon snuffed out by Pegula, only for the fifth seed to get back to deuce. The American recovers from there, with two straight points. Pegula is doing a good job of pushing Svitolina back behind the baseline with some big hitting, but Svitolina in turn is anticipating her opponent's game well.

00:15 - Svitolina's solid start

Svitolina skips into a 40-0 lead and doesn't look particularly troubled until a thunderous backhand return from Pegula, who blasts her way to deuce with two fine forehands. A forehand winner gives the Ukrainian advantage, and Pegula sends one long to give the favourite the opening game.

00:10 - Svitolina to get things going

We're kicking off Day 8's action with two matches from the women's singles draw. On the Rod Laver Arena, Elina Svitolina continues her quest for a first Grand Slam with a match against Jessica Pegula. The American is yet to drop a set but has beaten two former Grand Slam singles winners in Victoria Azarenka and Sam Stosur, and a doubles winner in the form of Kristina Mladenovic. Svitolina's not dropped a set herself and will be delighted with her run so far, which has seen her beat Coco Gauff.

00:00 - Into week two we go!

Hello and welcome! We're back for more Australian Open action and we're getting towards the business end of the year's first Grand Slam. We've got action from the likes of Elina Svitolina, Ash Barty, Rafael Nadal, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Daniil Medvedev. Stick on some coffee, you don't want to go anywhere...

