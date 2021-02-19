LIVE COMMENTS BEGIN AT 08:00

The second Friday of the Australian Open sees the last singles semi-final take place on the Rod Laver Arena, with fourth seed Daniil Medvedev taking on fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Naomi Osaka and Jennifer Brady have already secured their places in the women’s final on Saturday, while Novak Djokovic is into Sunday’s final after the men’s world number one beat Aslan Karatsev on Thursday.

After two doubles matches during the day session on Rod Laver, focus will turn to the second men’s singles semi-final when Medvedev faces Tsitsipas.

The duo are the highest-ranked men’s players yet to win a Grand Slam title, and though Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem are out, the pair know Friday’s victor will face a tough task to topple Djokovic.

'Both phenomenal players' - Henman on Tsitsipas v Medvedev

Eurosport analyst Tim Henman has Medvedev as the favourite to make the final but, the former world number four added that it would be folly to write Tsitsipas off, though.

“The match could be called a glimpse into the future, but that's not necessarily true because they've already arrived; they're both phenomenal players,” began Henman.

Medvedev is probably the favourite - his level of tennis over the last three or four months has been phenomenal. He won the World Tour Finals and he has hit the ground running at the ATP Cup. He is in fantastic form.

"Tsitsipas had an unbelievable win against Rafel Nadal in the quarter-finals coming back from two sets to love down," added Henman.

"I wonder whether physically and emotionally he's going to be able to back that up, but we should be very careful about writing off Tsitsipas."

ORDER OF PLAY – FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 19

ROD LAVER ARENA

From 2am UK time

Jamie Murray (GBR) & Bruno Soares (BRA) [6] v Rajeev Ram (USA) & Joe Salisbury (GBR) [5]

Not before 5am UK time

Barbora Krejcikova (Cze) & Katerina Siniakova (CZE) [3] v Elise Mertens (BEL) & Aryna Sabalaneka (BLR) [2]

Night session – 8.30am UK time

Daniil Medvedev (RUS) [4] v Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) [5]

