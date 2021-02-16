Top Matches

Barty is the home favourite and she will kick things off on Rod Laver Arena when she takes on the 25th seed Karolina Muchova.

The number one seed has been struggling with a thigh problem, but she was impressive in taking care of Shelby Rogers in the previous round.

We forget how good Barty's forehand is - Wilander

The 24-year-old, who won her only major to date at the French Open in 2019, is looking to at least replicate her run to the semi-finals of her home major 12 months ago.

The evening session is all about Nadal and whether he can win his first Australian Open title since 2009.

The Spaniard has not been tested so far in Melbourne, but that will almost certainly change in his quarter-final against Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The Greek is a rising star in the game and having notched a win over Nadal on clay, he will certainly fancy his chances on a hard court.

Potential Upset

The day session concludes on Laver with an all-Russia affair between the fourth seed Daniil Medvedev and the seventh seed Andrey Rublev.

Medvedev has a perfect 3-0 record against his fellow countryman, but there’s not much between the two.

In their most recent meeting, Medvedev triumphed in a third-set tiebreak and with Rublev yet to lose a set in the tournament, the underdog will have high hopes of advancing to his first grand slam semi-final.

Order of play, singles - Wednesday 17 February

Rod Laver Arena

Day session - 00:00 UK time

1-Ashleigh Barty (Australia) v 25-Karolina Muchova (Czech Republic)

Not before 02:00 UK time

22- Jennifer Brady (America) v Jessica Pegula (America)

Not before 04:00 UK time

4-Daniil Medvedev (Russia) v 7-Andrey Rublev (Russia)

From 08:30 UK time

2- Rafael Nadal (Spain) v 5-Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece)

- - -

