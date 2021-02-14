Live comments to follow from 00:00 GMT

Rafael Nadal may see Novak Djokovic's problem with an abdominal muscle injury and Dominic Thiem's early exit as an opportunity to win his first Australian Open since 2009.

However, he has physical complaints of his own. The Spaniard has adopted a more aggressive style to counter problems he is having with his back, and while it has been successful so far it could open up an opportunity for Italian Fabio Fognini.

Home favourite Ash Barty is also in action as she faces off against American Shelby Rogers. Barty is the clear favourite despite her occasional problems with a thigh strain and, while there won't be any fans in attendance to support her, she may be feeling the pressure.

Order of play, singles - Monday 15 February

Rod Laver Arena

Day session - midnight UK time

Jessica Pegula (USA) v Elina Svitolina (UKR) [5]

Donna Vekic (CRO) [28] v Jennifer Brady (USA) [22]

Fabio Fognini (ITA) [16] v Rafa Nadal (ESP) [2]

---

Night session - 8am UK time

Ash Barty (AUS) [1] v Shelby Rogers (USA)

Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) [5] v Matteo Berrettini (ITA) [9]

Margaret Court Arena

Day session - Not before 1:30am UK time

Mackenzie McDonald (USA) v Daniil Medvedev (RUS) [4]

Andrey Rublev (RUS) [7] v Casper Ruud (NOR) [24]

Elise Mertens (BEL) [18] v Karolina Muchova (CZE) [25]

- - -

