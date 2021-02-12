00:10 - These two have history

Not only have they trained together in quarantine and are good friends, the compatriots have already battled twice in the slam arena.

Pliskova prevailed over Muchova in the first round of this tournament in 2019. Later in the year, Muchova won a brilliant three hour, 17 minute epic in the Wimbledon last-16 4-6, 7-5, 13-11.

We should be in for a good one.

00:00 - Day 6 has arrived

Hello and welcome to Eurosport's live digital coverage of Day 6 from the Australian Open.

Hopefully you have recovered from Dominic Thiem's remarkable five-set win over Nick Kyrgios and are ready for another day full of big names and guaranteed drama.

First up on Rod Laver, Karolina Muchova takes on number six seed Karolina Pliskova. Let's get going...

All eyes will turn to Rafael Nadal, with the fourth round one match away for the Spanish second seed. The 34-year-old has not won the Australian Open for over a decade, his last win coming in 2009. This could be one of Nadal's best chances to bring that drought to an end given the injury struggles Novak Djokovic and the absence of Roger Federer.

Standing in his way is Cameron Norrie, with the Briton through after beating British number one Dan Evans in his first round match, and while he has plenty of experience, one would expect Nadal to qualify for the last 16 with relative ease.

The match-up won't start until 8am UK time so there's a chance for audiences at home to enjoy it on Saturday morning, in the UK and Spain.

Order of play, singles - Saturday 13 February

Rod Laver Arena

Day session - midnight UK time

Karolina Muchova (CZE) [25] v Karolina Pliskova (CZE) [6]

Filip Krajinovic (SRB) [28] v Daniil Medvedev (RUS) [4]

Belinda Bencic (SUI) [11] v Elise Mertens (BEL) [18]

---

Night session - 8am UK time

Anett Kontaveit (EST) [21] v Shelby Rogers (USA)

Cameron Norrie (GBR) v Rafa Nadal (ESP) [2]

Margaret Court Arena

Day session - midnight UK time

Yulia Putintseva (KAZ) [26] v Elina Svitolina (UKR) [5]

Kaia Kanepi (EST) v Donna Vekic (CRO) [28]

Andrey Rublev (RUS) [7] v Feliciano Lopez (ESP)

---

Night session - 8am UK time

Ash Barty (Australia) [1] v Ekaterina Alexandrova (Russia) [29]

Fabio Fognini (Italy) [16] v Alex de Minaur (Australia) [21]

John Cain Arena

Day session - 1am UK time

Jessica Pegula (USA) v Kristina Mladenovic (FRA)

Jennifer Brady (USA) [22]v Kaja Juvan (SLV)

Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) [5] v Mikael Ymer (SWE)

Not before 6am UK time

Karen Khachanov (RUS) [19] v Matteo Berrettini (ITA) [9]

For the full order of play including the outside courts, check out the official Australian Open website.

