Welcome to live coverage of Jennifer Brady and Naomi Osaka in the Australian Open final. The former is competing in a first Grand Slam final while the latter will be aiming to add a fourth major singles title to her growing list of honours.

Brady and Osaka faced each other at the semi-final stage of last year’s US Open with the latter edging past her American opponent to go on to win the title at Flushing Meadows.

Osaka leads the head-to-head with Brady 2-1 and the angles she can produce off her racquet could be a factor against a player who sometimes struggles with lateral movement. Brady needs to find a way to dictate points and come to the net as often as she can.

Jennifer Brady is very capable of staging a big upset in the women's final at the Australian Open, but Mats Wilander says it is all down to Naomi Osaka's play.

Osaka, the 2019 champion at Melbourne Park, ended Serena Williams's pursuit of a 24th Grand Slam singles title in the semi-finals and is now the overwhelming favourite to be crowned again.

Meanwhile, the unheralded Brady overcame Karolina Muchova in her incredibly tense semi-final, and will be looking to produce a shock result on Rod Laver Arena on Saturday.

Wilander said it will all come down to how Osaka, hailed by fellow Eurosport expert Justine Henin as the 'new boss of women's tennis,' plays on the day when eyeing her fourth Grand Slam title.

"No, Osaka won't underestimate Brady," Wilander said in the Eurosport Cube.

It's all down to Naomi Osaka in a way though. If she plays really well - hits the ball cleanly and serves well - I don't know if there's anything anyone can do against her.

"But if there is someone who can beat her, Jennifer Brady has a bit of a different game. She's got that big forehand with a lot of top spin that could push Osaka back.

"She also has a very good serve, Brady. She's got a good kick on the second serve, so I think she has to move Osaka off the ball with spins.

"The only weakness I see in Brady is when they are going toe-to-toe with the backhand cross-courts. Osaka is so good in that pattern.

"Osaka is clearly the favourite, but in terms of the level of tennis, this will be high, high quality."

Semi-final recap: How Brady and Osaka made the final

Naomi Osaka made it into her second Australian Open final with an emphatic 6-3, 6-4 win over 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams on Rod Laver Arena.

While America’s Jennifer Brady made it into her first-ever Grand Slam final after edging out Karolina Muchova 6-4, 3-6, 6-4.

ORDER OF PLAY - SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 20

From 8.30am UK time

Women’s singles final -Jennifer Brady (USA) [22] v Naomi Osaka (JAP) [3]

Mixed doubles final - Sam Stosur (AUS) [WC] & Matthew Ebden (AUS) [WC] v Barbora Krejcikova (Cze) [6] & Rajeev Ram (USA) [6]

