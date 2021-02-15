Live comments to follow from 01:30 UK time on Tuesday

Hsieh Su-wei v Naomi Osaka (3)

Australian Open Serena faces 'mental challenge' to equal Grand Slam record, says Henman 3 HOURS AGO

She has been the surprise package in the women’s singles and now Hsieh Su-wei will have the chance to make the semi-finals of a Grand Slam for the first time in her career. The 35-year-old, who is predominantly a doubles player, has never been this far in a major in the singles before. This is new territory for her.

The same, however, cannot be said of 2019 Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka. The third seed has played some exceptional tennis over the last week or so, with the 23-year-old untouchable on serve until the fourth round against Garbine Muguruza when she had to fight back from behind to win.

Hsieh is the oldest player to ever make her maiden appearance in a Slam quarter-final and her often unorthodox shot selection could make this an awkward encounter for Osaka. If the veteran from Chinese Taipei can draw her opponent to the net, where Osaka hasn’t been all that comfortable recently, this could be a real contest.

'I was a bit intimidated' - Osaka on her comeback win against Muguruza

Grigor Dimitrov (18) v Aslan Karatsev (Q)

Many focused on the fading physicality of Dominic Thiem to explain Grigor Dimitrov’s straight sets victory over the US Open champion in the fourth round, but the Bulgarian also deserves credit for the standard of tennis he is currently playing. He has earned his place in the final eight.

Indeed, Dimitrov hit 25 winners and made just 18 unforced errors in his 6-4, 6-4, 6-0 win over Thiem. The 29-year-old made it as far as the semi finals of the Australian Open back in 2017 and this is his best opportunity since then to repeat that achievement.

On the other side of the net will be qualifier Aslan Karatsev who pulled off a shock five sets win over Felix Auger-Aliassime in the last round to make it this far. The world number 114 also shocked Diego Schwartzman in the round before that. There can be no room for complacency from Dimitrov here.

Top Shots of the Day: Nadal stunner takes first place

Serena Williams (10) v Simona Halep (2)

This will be a true heavyweight clash. Serena Williams needs just one more Grand Slam title to equal Margaret Court’s all time record. However, the 39-year-old has been on this mission for a while now and with every passing major she doesn’t win the doubt grows over whether she will ever do it.

Williams has played some excellent tennis over the past week or so with her battling fourth round win over Aryna Sabalenka a sign of where the American is with her game at the moment. With the courts a little faster at Melbourne Park this year, the conditions appear to be suited to Williams’s qualities.

Simona Halep had to dig deep to get the better of Iga Swiatek in the fourth round, coming from a set down to beat the Roland Garros champion. Williams will look to be the aggressor in this match-up, but the number two seed’s court coverage could prove to be a big factor.

'Serena has the psychological edge – whoever she plays' – Henman on Williams v Halep

Novak Djokovic (1) v Alexander Zverev (6)

Concerns over Novak Djokovic’s fitness and the abdominal injury he sustained in the third round against Taylor Fritz were not realised in the Serbian’s four sets win over Milos Raonic in the fourth round, although some grimaces and a wobble in the second set hinted that not all is well in the world number one’s world at the moment.

Alexander Zverev will fancy his chances of exposing the vulnerabilities in Djokovic’s physicality. The number six seed has won 12 sets in a row since losing the first set he played in the tournament in the first round and looks to be improving as he moves through each round. That is ominous for Djokovic.

Against Raonic, Djokovic was able to contort and twist his aching body when returning the Canadian’s booming serves. Zverev is another big server, but he carries his power into the rallies too. The German is a far better all-round player than Raonic. This will be a true test of where Djokovic is right now.

'I would retire if it was any other tournament but a Grand Slam' - Djokovic

Order of play, singles - Tuesday 16 February

Rod Laver Arena

Day session - 01:30 UK time

Hsieh Su-wei (Taiwan) v 3-Naomi Osaka (Japan)

Not before 04:00 UK time

18-Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) v Aslan Karatsev (Russia)

From 08:00 UK time

10-Serena Williams (U.S.) v 2-Simona Halep (Romania)

1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v 6-Alexander Zverev (Germany)

- - -

A head-turning offer for head-turning tennis. One-month premium subscription for just 99p on the Eurosport app and eurosport.co.uk

Australian Open Now or never for Dimitrov to make his Grand Slam breakthrough 3 HOURS AGO